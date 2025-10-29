Advertisement
‘It’s PR, not the ER’: Gen Z is resisting the workplace emergency

Rainesford Stauffer
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

As the workforce evolves, younger generations are rejecting a frenetic approach to work that can create undue stress and cross work-life boundaries. Photo / Campaign Creators, Unsplash

As the workforce evolves, younger generations are rejecting a frenetic approach to work that can create undue stress and cross work-life balance boundaries.

When Lauryn Jiles, 26, entered the workforce in 2022, every time colleagues treated something like an emergency, she followed suit. Jiles, who has worked as a commerce

