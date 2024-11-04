Gen Z workers often make unreasonable demands on entering the workforce, one expert claims. Photo / 123RF

An Australian recruitment expert has spoken out about the demands that Gen Z graduates are putting on prospective employers, saying their “arrogant” expectations are leaving a “bad taste” in bosses’ mouths.

Tammie Christofis Ballis from Realistic Careers told news.com.au that young job hunters are shooting themselves in the foot in pushing for work-life balance before they have even successfully obtained work.

“I’ve had kids say to me, I’m not getting out of bed for less than $100,000,” she told the Aussie news outlet.

“They’ve either worked out the cost of living and how much you need to live … I mean, it’s different in every city, but that’s pretty arrogant to say that.”

She noted that many Gen Z applicants want the big bucks but are not willing to do the hard yards – and even make demands such as working from home when they apply.