Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Recruiter reveals what Gen Z demand from employers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Gen Z workers often make unreasonable demands on entering the workforce, one expert claims. Photo / 123RF

Gen Z workers often make unreasonable demands on entering the workforce, one expert claims. Photo / 123RF

An Australian recruitment expert has spoken out about the demands that Gen Z graduates are putting on prospective employers, saying their “arrogant” expectations are leaving a “bad taste” in bosses’ mouths.

Tammie Christofis Ballis from Realistic Careers told news.com.au that young job hunters are shooting themselves in the foot in pushing for work-life balance before they have even successfully obtained work.

“I’ve had kids say to me, I’m not getting out of bed for less than $100,000,” she told the Aussie news outlet.

“They’ve either worked out the cost of living and how much you need to live … I mean, it’s different in every city, but that’s pretty arrogant to say that.”

She noted that many Gen Z applicants want the big bucks but are not willing to do the hard yards – and even make demands such as working from home when they apply.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said some even state that as a condition of employment on their own CVs.

Ballis said the move “shows the wrong intentions” to bosses and “puts a bad taste in their mouths”.

“I’ve had kids that are under 20 that want work from home jobs,” she added.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s like, you’ve got no work experience, what makes you think that you’re going to be trusted at home?”

In New Zealand, the coalition Government recently made moves against working from home by asking government departments to call their staff back to the office.

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis issued new guidance to the Public Service Commissioner in September, setting an expectation that “working from home arrangements are not an entitlement and should be by agreement between the employee and the employer”.

Ballis, who runs a TikTok account that doles out advice to young jobseekers, says Gen Z’s focus on their mental wellbeing is putting them off job interviews.

She said they often try to avoid the inevitable anxiety that comes with the process and need to understand that it is normal to feel nervous.

“You’re not going to go in and feel fully confident and happy that you’re going into an interview. You’re meeting someone new, you’re being judged, you’re vulnerable, right?” Ballis said.

“Of course you’re going to feel nervous. Of course you’re going to feel uncomfortable, but that’s just a part of life.”

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business