New Zealand share prices are now in bear market territory. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand share prices are in bear market territory after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

The US share market went into a technical bear phase after the late-session rout; the key S&P 500 index sliding 3.9 per cent to close at its lowest level since January 2021.

US Government bond yields soared, in anticipation of an aggressive monetary tightening by the US central bank to combat high inflation.

New Zealand bond yields spiked to multi-year highs in response.

Much of the US market's weakness stemmed from last week's US inflation data, which showed US consumer prices rose by 8.6 per cent, year-on-year in May.

The local market has been on the cusp of a bear phase - defined as being a 20 per cent decline from a market's recent peak - over the last few trading days.

Among the movements, Mainfreight fell $2.90 or 4 per cent to $69.90.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, the country's biggest stock by market cap, dropped 19c or 0.9 per cent to $19.81.

By late morning, the S&P/NZX50 was at 10,690 points, down 2.16 per cent from Monday's close.

At that level, the index is 21.1 per cent down from its record closing high, reached on January 8, 2021, of 13,558.19.

"We are very much in a bear market," Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said.

In the US, there is now a fear that the Federal Reserve may this week raise its Fed funds rate by 75 basis points compared with the consensus of expectations of a half point rise.

The US stocks that had previously held up well - energy and utilities companies - were singled out for selling in response to expectations of slowing economic growth and the potential of recession.

"The recession deniers are going to have to wake up because the move up in interest rates and the removal of liquidity is definitely leading us down the path towards a risk of recession in the US and globally," Solly said.

The highly speculative end of the markets, such as cryptocurrencies, were looking sick after cryptocurrency bank Celsius moved to halt withdrawals by its nearly two million users.

For sharemarkets - which had been bolstered by easy credit conditions - it was a reset that the market had to have, Solly said.

"Markets do this but we are getting more rational price settings going forward," he said.

"It feels pretty ugly at the moment but it's the reset that we need to have going forward."

New Zealand Government bond yields were at multi-year highs, the two-year government bond trading at 2.70 per cent and the 10-year at 4.16 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar remained under downward pressure, trading at US62.6c.