Business

It's mother vs. son in Britain's priciest divorce war

10 minutes to read

"If she were living on the street, fair enough, I would do anything for my mother," said Temur Akhmedov, who is being sued by his mother for nearly $139 million in cash and assets. Photo / Getty

New York Times
By: David Segal

Tatiana Akhmedova is trying to recoup part of a $858 million judgment owed by her ex-husband by suing her elder child, who she says has been shielding his father's assets.

