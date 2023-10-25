Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘It’s like a train crash in slow motion’: Frustration over wait for court decision on Port of Tauranga

By
6 mins to read
Port of Tauranga handles most of New Zealand's exports. Photo / George Novak

Port of Tauranga handles most of New Zealand's exports. Photo / George Novak

Dismay is growing in the export, infrastructure and sharemarket sectors over the Environment Court’s continuing silence on its decision over the Port of Tauranga’s container terminal extension bid.

It’s been eight months since a long-awaited

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business