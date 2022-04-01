Voyager 2021 media awards
'It's an outrage:' Film company could take over the Auckland Showgrounds

12 minutes to read
Events like the Royal Easter Show could be in jeopardy if the Auckland Showgrounds are leased to a film company. Photo/Michael Craig

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

The future of the iconic Auckland Showgrounds hangs in the balance after the events-and-exhibitions industry got wind of an alleged confidential deal between the showgrounds' owners, The Cornwall Park Trust, and an Auckland film studio.

