Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westpac CEO Catherine McGrath on having her salary published – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Liam Dann chats to the woman in the top job at Westpac NZ since 2021.

Westpac chief executive Catherine McGrath grew up in Bay of Plenty in the 1980s.

While she wasn’t poor, there wasn’t a lot of spare money.

“I don’t remember money being discussed a lot, but I also don’t remember that there was much to spare,” she says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“My parents never left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save