Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

NZ CEOs pay survey: First $5m woman, recession hits pay packets

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

NZSA chief executive Oliver Mander speaks about CEO pay in 2024. Video / Dean Purcell

Last year’s recession has cut into the pay packets of New Zealand’s top chief executives, with an overall decline in average remuneration. However, the country’s highest-paid female CEO joined the $5 million club for the first time, a Herald survey reveals.

Average pay for the country’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies