Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Issues of Jenny Craig branding stalled potential deals to save weight-loss company

NZME.
3 mins to read
Jenny Craig made staff redundant after going into administration. Photo / 123RF

Jenny Craig made staff redundant after going into administration. Photo / 123RF

Issues around branding and whether a potential buyer could use the Jenny Craig name stalled four potential deals to save the weight-loss company.

On May 9, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Vaughan Strawbridge were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business