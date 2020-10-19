Issues for Inland Revenue's myIR service after weekend upgrade

Image / 123rf

Inland Revenue is experiencing problems with its online service, myIR.

Customers are unable to log-on to the online self-service portal, or are finding the log-on process very slow.

"We are working as a matter of urgency on a way to restore the service," a spokeswoman said.

IRD first noticed the issues yesterday morning. The problems are related to a systems upgrade over the weekend.

The agency could not immediately provide an estimated time for fixing the glitch.

Inland Revenue is part-way through a multi-billion, multi-year upgrade of its systems.

"In the last half hour [to 11.40am] things have improved with it but we still don't have an eta for a fix," the spokeswoman said.