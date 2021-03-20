Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Is your KiwiSaver making as much as it could be? Switching is easy

8 minutes to read

People are being encouraged to shop around for a KiwiSaver provider. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Experts are urging people to shop around for the best deals for their KiwiSaver accounts and be more active in overseeing their investments, saying it could make a huge difference in returns in the long-term.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.