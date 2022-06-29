Voyager 2021 media awards
Is your house more than 60 metres from a public road? No EQC cover for couple's driveway highlights concerns

5 minutes to read
Jim Rafferty and Linda Storey can no longer drive to their home after last year's massive west Auckland floods. Video / FairGo

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A landslip at a Waitakere property has highlighted risks to other places.

The Earthquake Commission doesn't cover ground damage to a home more than 60 metres from a public road.

Jim Rafferty and Linda Storey's

