Is private health insurance worth it? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

Rising costs spark debate on value of private health insurance in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Private health insurance offers easier access to specialist care but isn’t essential due to New Zealand’s public system.
  • The main reasons for taking out insurance are access to private services and avoiding out-of-pocket costs.
  • Whether it’s worth it depends on age, health, risk tolerance, and financial situation, according to Professor Paula Lorgelly.

Is private health insurance worth it? That question was from a colleague who grew up in a country where health insurance was the norm. She wondered if she really needed it.

The answer: yes and no. You can live without it, but it makes life easier if you

