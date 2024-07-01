Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is a regulated structure still right for the $4b kiwifruit export industry? Outgoing Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson’s view

By
6 mins to read
The kiwifruit exporter just had a record harvest and is set to pay growers a better yield. Its outgoing CEO explains the seeds it’s now planting for future growth.

Zespri’s near-monopoly on exporting New Zealand kiwifruit doesn’t sit well with everyone in the $4 billion-plus industry, but exiting chief executive Dan Mathieson reckons you’d be hard-pushed to find a more fiercely competitive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business