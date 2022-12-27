Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Irish property: The boom that shows no signs of slowing

Financial Times
13 mins to read
Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has made it clear housing is top of his to-do list. Photo / AP. Photo / AP

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has made it clear housing is top of his to-do list. Photo / AP. Photo / AP

“We’ve been saving for the last two years,” says Críomhthann McCarthy, 32, a youth worker from County Tipperary in Ireland. He and his partner of four years, Aileen Sheehan, 35, each live with their parents

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business