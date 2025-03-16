The SBC scheme was intended to help small and medium-sized businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / 123RF

Inland Revenue says time is running for some people who haven’t repaid money from Covid-era Small Business Cashflow (SBC) loans.

The loans were introduced in May 2020 and by the middle of that month more than 33,000 businesses had applied with 31,000 loans approved.

Today, Inland Revenue said most loans were taken out in the first few months of the scheme and people had five years to repay the loan.

“Many will reach their cut-off point from June this year.”

About 10,000 loans were already in default, owing just over $161 million, the tax department said.