Business

Investment capital firm Maker Partners backs three new Kiwi start-ups

Aimee Shaw
By
4 mins to read
Maker Partners: Rod Snodgrass, Jonathan Reid, Marko Bogoievski and Hemant Walter-Rao. Photo / Supplied

New investment capital firm Maker Partners has raised $15 million in its latest fund as it moves to build a diversified portfolio of high-growth companies.

Maker, which calls itself a purpose-driven venture capital firm, has

