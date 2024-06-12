Advertisement
Capital Markets Report: Investigating new opportunities in Japan for investment in space industry

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
Philippines Space Agency director-general Joel Joseph Jnr Marciano (from left), Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre CEO Linda Falwasser in Manila on the PM’s South-East Asia mission.

Aerospace pioneer Linda Falwasser is looking forward to investigating new opportunities for investment and business collaborations with Japanese space industry players.

Falwasser is chief executive of the National Aerospace

