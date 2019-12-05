The seaweed obstructs mussel farms and ravages native marine species. It was introduced to New Zealand in the 1980s and is now wide-spread through the southern and eastern coastlines.

Undaria is in short supply in Japan and the Coromandel-based company aims to exploit this gap in the market, exporting the New Zealand supply of Undaria, “turning gorse into gourmet”.

Wakame Fresh managing director Lucas Evans says “there’s a tremendous opportunity for New Zealand as an alternate aquaculture sector.

“Whether it’s with this particular seaweed, Undaria, or native seaweeds. Applications in food, nutraceuticals, herbalisers, it’s just so vast.”

Wakame Fresh owners Lucas Evans and Lance Townsend.

Evans notes the potential risks of the farming of the invasive seaweed but was keen to stress the positive impact harvesting the weed has.

“Our project has no connection with farming — it’s all about wild harvest. We’re reducing the biomass of this Undaria and having a positive impact on the environment, so when people talk about this particular seaweed in relation to risk, often the first thing that’s assumed is that it’s a farming activity. I think it’s important to make that distinction. It’s actually a wild harvest.”

The harvesting is both sustainable and environmentally friendly. The company believes that seaweed “will contribute toward the world’s efforts to combat climate change, to develop and provide life changing medicines ad contribute toward the world’s food security”.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says: “This project is really exciting. It’s pioneering, it’s innovative and it has the potential to create new market opportunities. It also supports a Government priority to assist thriving and sustainable regions.

“This could be the next big thing for New Zealand. We could be looking at the start of a lucrative edible seaweed export market into Japan and other Asian countries.”

Harvested and packaged Undaria from New Zealand waters.

MPI director investment programme Steve Penno adds the project has a lot of potential benefits to the local area, the aquaculture industry, and New Zealand as a whole.

“These include developing a new, value-add industry for New Zealand which could create jobs, and also help encourage the aquaculture sector and potentially others in New Zealand to collaborate and invest in the seaweed sector.”