A Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) crackdown resulted in a 62% drop in reports of SMS scams last year, when compared with 2023.

The 2024 Digital Messaging Transparency Report, published this week, detailed some of the actions the DIA took last year.

It received more than 103,000 reports of SMS scams, conducted six search warrants and seized almost $400,000 worth of scam equipment as well as $162,000 in cash, the report said.

One of the search warrants resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Auckland man and the seizure of a cell site simulator, used to trick mobile devices into connecting to a fraudulent network so scam text messages can be sent to the connected phones.

Scott Simpson, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister and lead anti-scams minister, said the report’s findings highlight the Government’s focus on keeping New Zealanders safer from scammers.