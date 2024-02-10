Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Insurance snag - when is an e-scooter a motor vehicle? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Is your electric scooter or bicycle covered by your contents insurance policy? Photo / RNZ

OPINION

Trick question: Is your shiny new electric scooter or bicycle covered by your contents insurance policy? Most of us assume so, and our insurers pay out plenty of claims for stolen e-bikes and scooters.

