Business

Inside All Blacks Experience: first look at multimillion dollar interactive project at SkyCity

4 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

How accurate is your kicking and throwing? Are your reflexes good enough for you to touch only rugby balls - never soccer balls - on an interactive display screen to beat the other side?

