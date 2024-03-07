Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inside Air NZ’s stripped-back alternative to Auckland Airport’s $3.9b terminal plan

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
Air NZ says its terminal plan is much cheaper - Auckland Airport says the building won't work. Image / Supplied

Air NZ says its terminal plan is much cheaper - Auckland Airport says the building won't work. Image / Supplied

Air New Zealand has released images of what it says is a cheaper alternative to Auckland Airport’s integrated domestic terminal as it turns up the heat on proposed fee changes. The airport has hit back,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business