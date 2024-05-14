Voyager 2023 media awards
‘Soggy’ spending data points to consumers’ unwillingness to spend

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Card spending remained subdued in April. Photo / 123RF

Retail spending continued to fall in April as Kiwis shut their wallets amid a cost-of-living crunch.

Spending in retail industries fell 0.4 per cent, or $25 million, compared to March, Stats NZ said today.

