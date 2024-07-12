“We will also have additional people on board to investigate and undertake audits,” he said.
He noted debt had been rising.
“Covid-19 and the subsequent challenging economic conditions have been significant contributing factors, with some businesses suffering cash flow problems choosing to prioritise other payments over tax,” he said.
However, he said tax obligations must be met.
IR was prioritising its compliance work to follow up outstanding returns, collect overdue debt, and to prosecute taxpayers where necessary.
Specifically, Mersi said the department would be taking a closer look at a range of areas including the hidden economy, the retail sector and trust compliance, as well as increasing its audit activity.
”Inland Revenue will also work to reduce systemic risks in areas such as cryptocurrency, electronic sales suppression tools, organised crime and corporate restructures.”
Electronic sales suppression tools are designed to evade tax by understating or completely changing revenues.
Mersi said the IR plans to increase debt collection from overseas-based student loan debtors and people who took out small-business cashflow scheme loans.
IR would be increasing compliance in this area, including a new campaign where it will contact overseas-based student loan borrowers who own property in New Zealand.