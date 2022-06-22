Voyager 2021 media awards
Inland Revenue on the hunt for 170k bank account numbers to process Cost of Living Payment

4 minutes to read
Search underway for 170,000 bank account numbers. Photo / Angela Gibson

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

As many as 170,000 people are at risk of missing out on the Government's $350 Cost of Living Payment, because Inland Revenue doesn't have their bank account numbers.

Addressing Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee, the

