Business

Inland Revenue and Treasury oppose build-to-rent property tax break

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Housing Minister Megan Woods happy to provide some property investors with tax breaks to increase the supply of rentals. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A government document reveals Inland Revenue and the Treasury opposed the Government's decision to give the owners of "build-to-rent" (BTR) housing a tax break.

The Government in August announced it would tweak its

