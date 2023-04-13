Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inflation for longer and OCR to 5.75pc - Economists’ grim forecast for New Zealand

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Some economists have delivered a miserable economic forecast, despite progress with labour shortages. Photo / 123rf

Some economists have delivered a miserable economic forecast, despite progress with labour shortages. Photo / 123rf

Wellington-based economists Infometrics have delivered a grim prognosis for the New Zealand economy.

They are forecasting inflation will be harder than expected to beat and the Reserve Bank will need to lift the Official Cash

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business