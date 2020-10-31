Website of the Year

Business

Infinz Awards 2020: PwC NZ Equity Market Transaction of the Year

2 minutes to read

UBS country manager Chris Simcock. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

This award went to what the judges described as the largest transaction in the local equity market in 2019: Infratil's NZ$400m raise to partially fund the acquisition . The issuer was Infratil and the sole lead manager was UBS.

