India trip shows New Zealand must join the ambitious - Scott St John

By Scott St John
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is sticking by his commitment to secure a free trade deal with India. Video
Opinion by Scott St John
Scott St John is the cChair of ANZ Bank New Zealand and is a director of ANZ Group and will join the Prime Minister’s trade mission to India.

KEY FACTS:

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is heading to India, taking along one of the largest delegations a New Zealand PM has ever travelled with.
  • New Zealand and India entered into free trade negotiations in 2010 but the last round of negotiations happened in Delhi in 2015.
  • Ministers Todd McClay (trade), Louise Upston (tourism) and Mark Mitchell (ethnic communities) will join Luxon, as will business and community figures.

OPINION

First-time visitors describe how all your senses are assaulted when you arrive in India.

I’ve been lucky to visit India a couple of times, and the country’s energy, colour and optimism are what I remember. There is a collective sense of self-belief.

When India overtook China to

