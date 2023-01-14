Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

In the loop with Goop: Aotearoa’s Emma Lewisham teams up with Gwyneth Paltrow

By Alka Prasad
6 mins to read
Carol Hirschfeld, Emma Lewisham, Maggie Hewitt, Grace Wright and Shama Sukul Lee at Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Carol Hirschfeld, Emma Lewisham, Maggie Hewitt, Grace Wright and Shama Sukul Lee at Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Three years after launching, New Zealand skincare brand Emma Lewisham

will soon be selling through Gwyneth Paltrow’s powerhouse online lifestyle brand, Goop.

The connection with Goop, founded by actor turned wellness guru Paltrow, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business