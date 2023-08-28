Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

IMF: Reserve Bank’s money printing improved the Government’s books - a little

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
The mortgage-free governor of the Reserve Bank of NZ, Adrian Orr, says inflation is "evil". In this extensive interview, he discusses his plan to reduce interest rates and his regrets.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) main Covid-era money printing programme likely improved the Government’s finances.

The central bank’s Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme is expected to directly cost the Crown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business