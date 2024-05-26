Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

I’m worried my children will be impacted by ex’s bad behaviour - Ex-Files

By Jeremy Sutton
5 mins to read
What is the best way for me to engage with my ex to minimise the negative impact on our children? Photo / 123RF

What is the best way for me to engage with my ex to minimise the negative impact on our children? Photo / 123RF

Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

OPINION

Q: I have separated from my husband whom I suspect is a narcissist. We have two children together. I would like to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business