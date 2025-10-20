Ingka Investments, the parent company of furniture giant Ikea, has bought 10,000ha of production forestry in Northland from Greenheart Group.
It takes the company’s investment in the country’s forestland to nearly 30,000ha, worth about $616 million. This includes nine existing forestryblocks planted in mostly pinus radiata, and an additional 3000ha of indigenous forest, most of which will be dedicated to biodiversity conservation and other environmental purposes.
“We would much rather procure existing forests because it just fits with our values better.”
He said the strategic acquisition underscored Ingka Investments’ long-term commitment to responsible forest management, sustainable land stewardship and regional economic development.
Addressing farmer concerns about the risk of fire and pests on forestland, Honour said management plans were in place for both.
Planned restoration projects focused on indigenous reforestation, and enhancement of existing native vegetation will be complemented by ongoing pest-control programmes designed to safeguard biodiversity, improve forest health, and support the long-term success of restoration efforts.
While pinus radiata will remain the dominant commercial species because of its proven performance, future replanting cycles will selectively introduce alternative species where appropriate.
This diversification strategy will strengthen ecosystem resilience, support biodiversity, and improve overall forest health.
The Northland forests were certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and would remain so.
Honour said a commercial production forest contributed to regional employment and he hoped to grow the number of Northland jobs.
Local forestry company, Northland Forest Managers, would continue daily operations. Manager Neil Geerkens said he looked forward to the partnership.
“Together, we will maintain sustainable harvesting practices, enhance biodiversity conservation and ensure continued community access, delivering enduring environmental, social, and economic benefits for the region.”
The acquisition was subject to OIO approval, and shareholder and regulatory approvals by Greenheart Group.
Kelvin Meredith, Ingka Investments’ forestland country manager New Zealand, said it was committed to responsible forest management, including restoring natural landscapes, supporting biodiversity and collaborating with local communities to create meaningful, lasting impact.
“People value recreational access to these forests, and we’re committed to ensuring these opportunities continue.”
The Kauri Coast Mountain Bike Park, located at Baylys Forest and operated by the Kaipara Cycling Club, will continue to be free to access by the public, subject to seasonal safety restrictions.
Seasonal beehives located on parts of the estate, operated in consultation with the landowner, will also remain in place to support local apiarists and contribute to biodiversity across the forest landscape.