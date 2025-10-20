Advertisement
Ikea owner Ingka buys up Northland forestry

RNZ
4 mins to read

Ingka Investments, the parent company of furniture giant Ikea, has bought 10,000 hectares of production forestry in Northland.

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

Ingka Investments, the parent company of furniture giant Ikea, has bought 10,000ha of production forestry in Northland from Greenheart Group.

It takes the company’s investment in the country’s forestland to nearly 30,000ha, worth about $616 million. This includes nine existing forestry

