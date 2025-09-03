The store will have 28 motorbike parking bays and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

It will also have click-and-collect facilities and about 7500 products, the crowd at the announcement heard.

Ikea said it had tested multiple scenarios relating to traffic and would run trials to iron out any bottlenecks.

The food court will have 426 seats, and yes – Swedish meatballs are on the menu.

Ikea said the store was deploying numerous sustainability features.

The company said solar panels would generate 40% of the store’s energy needs.

Rainwater harvesting, insulation on all sides, LED lighting and a second-hand furniture buy-back programme will be in place.

Ikea said it had received 25,000 applications for its 500 job places.

The crowd heard the Auckland store would be the outlet furthest in the world away from Sweden.

“Today is a big day for Kiwis but it’s also a very big deal for all of us at Ikea around the world,” a company executive told the crowd.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was at the announcement of Ikea's opening at Sylvia Park. Photo / Alyse Wright

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Ikea’s arrival was genuinely exciting for New Zealand and a positive sign for foreign investment.

“It means more jobs.”

He also joked that Ikea would help young Kiwi couples.

“There’s nothing quite like assembling flat-pack together.”

Luxon told the Herald he first got acquainted with Ikea when he was a young adult flatting in London.

Ahead of the announcement, the PM met with Ikea representatives and with Kiwi Property chief executive Clive Mackenzie.

“Thank you for your support,” Mackenzie told him.

Mackenzie said the new store would make use of a new covered walkway for shoppers moving between the store and Sylvia Park mall.

Auckland Swedish folk music band The Swedish Bandits are playing.

Ikea has also provided samples of Scandinavian cuisine, especially dairy and fish dishes.

Dishes on display today include gravlax cured salmon and aged cheese quiche.

The new Ikea store at Sylvia Park. Photo / Alyse Wright

The Ngāti Pāoa iwi is opening the event.

The crowd heard the tribe was eager to work on the “Swiwi” (Swedish-Kiwi) partnership.

The store is about the same size as three rugby fields.

Ikea operates in 31 other countries and on Monday announced a network of 29 pick-up points nationwide.

The collaboration will mean NZ Post handles smaller parcels such as accessories and soft furnishings, while Mainfreight will move bulkier items such as bookcases and sofas.

Mainfreight will also deliver door-to-door and under its “Mainfreight 2Home” offer will take heavier items into people’s homes if that was the preferred option.