HP Business Class: Paul Serville from Servilles

Anyone who's had a good haircut can attest it'll make you feel great. But in 1968, 15-year old Paul Serville got a $2 haircut that really changed his life.

"I walked out of there feeling so amazing about myself that I went home to my mother and said, 'I've found what I want to do'".

If his name sounds a bit familiar, it's because "Servilles" is now synonymous with hairdressing in New Zealand. Serville has three salons in Auckland, as well as an academy training hundreds of new hairdressers every year.

It all started with that special haircut. Realising the power of a good hairdresser, Serville went back to the salon, desperate to get cutting himself. He was given an apprenticeship, and less than two years later, he won the New Zealand hairdressing championships. He was still just 16.

He may now train wannabe hairdressers, but he learned by watching the pros.

"I used to annoy every good hairdresser in Auckland, I'd go and ask if I could watch. They'd kid me around or be sarcastic but I was just on a mission. I was probably an obnoxious young kid. I wanted to be in control of my destiny and my future".

By the mid-90s, Servilles was thriving. But Serville sensed the business side of the operation needed more work. It was time to put down his scissors.

To hear more about how Paul Serville took Servilles to a whole new level, listen to HP Business Class podcast with Heather du Plessis-Allan here: