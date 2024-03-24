Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How we can make Aotearoa the Silicon Valley of the South Pacific: Mahesh Muralidhar

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
There is no reason New Zealand cannot seize the mantle as the innovation hub of the South Pacific, a local tech founder says. Photo / Getty Images

There is no reason New Zealand cannot seize the mantle as the innovation hub of the South Pacific, a local tech founder says. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Across the globe there are innovation hubs providing fertile ground for tech start-ups to gain lift-off, founders to find like-minded partners, and the associated local and regional economies to benefit.

The largest and most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business