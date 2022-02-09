How teen quit two jobs and turned $70 into $1m

Hanad Hussain turned trading $70 in cryptocurrency to $1.9 million.

A teenage crypto whiz has revealed how he managed to quit two jobs, drop out of university and make more than a million dollars from just $70.

UK man Hanad Hussain discovered he appeared to be reasonably good at trading during lockdown and believed he could make sizeable returns on his investments.

At the start of 2021, the 19-year-old put some of his weekly wage into cryptocurrency while studying law at university.

He started with $70 before the value skyrocketed.

$50 soon became $700 just three days later, he told BBC.

"Fifty dollars turned into $NZ740 three days later," he told the BBC: "Two more days later, it was $NZ7400."

He explained that it soon became apparent that he was dealing with "crazy money" and was quickly able to quit his jobs and drop out of university to focus on becoming a millionaire.

The trader now says he has moved out of his parents' house to a plush city centre apartment and has treated himself to a $60,000 Mercedes.

He now has a net worth of almost $12m.

Hussain's upbringing was "modest" after moving from Somalia to the UK with his five siblings and parents.

His dad Oman explained: "I tried to bring my family to a better place to give them a better life that we didn't have there.

"Our life in Somalia was like no life in the UK. There was a lot of wars and fighting going on, it was not a safe place to see your kids growing up."

Now, despite his soaring wealth, Hussain says he is still aware of the struggles of others and wants to give back to his local community.

He's reportedly set up a special cryptocurrency and given away more than $400,000 to charity with it.

He's also attended food banks and wants to continue to show his support.

"It's an eye-opening experience, seeing first-hand what people are going through," he added.

"It's given us a lot of ideas – we hope to be able to help a lot of people."

