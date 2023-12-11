Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How Te Whatu Ora strangled the health tech Golden Goose - Ian McCrae

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
It now appears that Te Whatu Ora is angling for a further big jump in IT spending. Photo / 123rf

It now appears that Te Whatu Ora is angling for a further big jump in IT spending. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

It’s been a busy time for New Zealand Health IT, with another successful Digital Health Week that again eclipsed the Australian and Canadian equivalents for reasons I have never understood. Perhaps the Tron (Hamilton)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business