How storied national airline Qantas became reviled in its own country

New York Times
By Natasha Frost
6 mins to read
Qantas Airways operates three of every five domestic flights in Australia. Photo / Abigail Varney, New York Times

A string of scandals has left Qantas Airways, which calls itself “the spirit of Australia,” near the bottom of public opinion at home.

Barely three years after its entire fleet was grounded, Qantas has never been more profitable. But as Australia’s national airline has emerged stronger from the pandemic, it has alienated its most important constituency: Australians.

