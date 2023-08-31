Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Qantas in court over claims of selling flights that would never take off

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
The airline says it was facing unprecedented disruption at the time. Photo / 123RF

The airline says it was facing unprecedented disruption at the time. Photo / 123RF

Australia’s consumer regulator has launched court action alleging Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct, by advertising tickets for more than 8000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business