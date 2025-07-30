Advertisement
How smart tech can solve NZ’s energy challenges – Neil Williams

By Neil Williams
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand's energy system faces supply and demand challenges, impacting consumers with rising power bills. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Neil Williams
Neil Williams is CEO of data firm Bluecurrent, jointly owned by Vector and QIC

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s energy system faces challenges, requiring new generation and smarter energy management.
  • Dynamic load control technology can smooth energy demand, saving money and reducing grid strain.
  • Households could collectively save $300 million annually with smart hot water management and energy deals.

When it comes to the state of New Zealand’s electricity system right now, you might say we’re all in hot water.

That’s true in a literal sense – our daily shower, or the dishes if it’s your turn to wash after dinner, are both challenging exercises without enough

