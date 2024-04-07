The urgent need for smart infrastructure investment has inspired an innovative solution

It’s about utilising existing infrastructure and future-proofing our customers’ asset to save costs and be efficient. Photo / Supplied

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to surge in popularity and more businesses switch their operations to electric fleets, concerns remain about the impact on existing electricity networks. It’s no secret that the introduction of bigger, power-hungry EV batteries has the potential to strain these networks, leading to significant spikes in demand.

Analysis conducted by Waikato lines provider WEL Networks predicts that without innovative and forward-thinking strategies in place, New Zealand could face the prospect of doubling its investment in the electricity network within just 15 years.

The enormous costs involved will inevitably affect consumers in the form of increased line charges, all of which highlights the urgent need for proactive management solutions to ensure a smooth transition to widespread EV adoption.

WEL Network’s EV infrastructure initiative We.EV is bringing innovative solutions to market which optimise charging processes to align with periods of ample supply and low demand, typically occurring during off-peak hours.

This not only minimises strain on the electricity network, reducing the likelihood of blackouts or overload, but also maximises the utilisation of New Zealand’s abundance of clean renewable energy resources.

A recent collaboration between We.EV and the University of Waikato exemplifies the successful implementation of sustainable EV charging solutions through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

With sustainability one of its core pillars, the university wanted to transition its fleet to electric by offering nearly 80 EVs to its employees. Given the sheer size of the region it spans, it was imperative that its fleet was well supported by smart charging infrastructure.

We.EV, which is New Zealand’s only community-owned charge point supplier and installer, proposed the installation of 64 Teltonika Teltocharge EV chargers equipped with dynamic load control capability.

We.EV future-proofed the design to easily add more chargers with a dedicated EV charging switchboard and other infrastructure to support more EVs in the coming years. Some chargers were strategically positioned in publicly accessible locations, which meant not only students and staff could charge their vehicles, but also members of the public. Now, at the university’s discretion, it can offer public charging at any tariff rate through the We.EV platform.

Connected to We.EV’s fully managed platform, the university’s fleet management now has timely and useful data derived from automated billing and reporting to gain valuable insights into its fleet.

CHARGING YOUR EV AT HOME

As Kiwis continue to move to EVs, social media discussions inevitably focus on the availability and speed of public charging infrastructure. The reality, though, is that 90 percent of EV charging takes place at home.

Many power retailers now offer competitive power plans specifically designed to encourage off-peak charging, typically during nighttime hours when electricity demand is lower.

We.EV takes residential EV charging to the next level. Wall chargers by Teltonika, equipped with the same smart software the company has developed for businesses, allow consumers to remotely adjust charging speeds during periods of high energy demand or constraints. This ensures that the peak energy consumption remains balanced with energy generation, which optimises the overall efficiency and reliability of the electricity network.

We.EV’s live interface provides a one-stop link between home, work and public charging stations, all controlled from the one app. “It’s all about realising the potential that our network has and the capacity to shift load to ensure we are working smarter for our networks and ultimately customers,” says Sam Montgomerie, Product Manager at We.EV.

The innovators at We.EV continue to research technology solutions that will work smarter for both the electricity network and its customers. Their goal is to enhance the sustainability and resilience of New Zealand’s existing infrastructure in the face of increasing EV adoption.

