A unique partnership is helping to promote dignity & wellbeing for older Kiwis

The ageing demographic in New Zealand is an increasingly important social issue: as the senior population grows, so does the need for comprehensive support and services to ensure its wellbeing.

KiwiSaver and managed funds provider AMP is making a meaningful difference to the lives of New Zealand’s over-65s by partnering with Age Concern, a nonprofit organisation whose core mission is to promote dignity, wellbeing, equity and respect.

Age Concern is active and vocal about the unique challenges older people face, and through various programmes and initiatives, the charity provides invaluable support, resources and opportunities for senior citizens who are often lonely and isolated.

A recent “Tea and Tech” event, run by Age Concern Wellington in collaboration with AMP, is one such initiative and a testament to AMP’s commitment through its “A Little Help” customer promise to helping older people live their best lives.

The concept behind “Tea and Tech” is simple and effective. Seniors are invited to engage in one-on-one sessions with AMP volunteers who offer their time and expertise to help them navigate the digital world, providing guidance on using technology to improve their daily lives.

From learning how to video call with loved ones, to understanding online banking and accessing healthcare resources, the “Tea and Tech” event empowers seniors to overcome the digital divide and stay connected with the fast-paced modern world.

“It’s a space for seniors to ask any question they like about tech,” says Age Concern Wellington CEO Stephen Opie. “They can feel embarrassed about going to a class or maybe even asking a family member, but to go along and ask a friendly volunteer from AMP, ‘how do I turn this on?’ or ‘what is wifi?’ is so much easier.” He’s keen to include some scam education in upcoming sessions. “Scamming is becoming a huge issue and stressing out a lot of seniors,” he says.

Volunteer Tony Waite, head of Platform Operations at AMP, says, “It was great to offer advice and help on the wide variety of tech devices emerging from people’s bags, [but] the real value was taking time to meet these wonderful people and hear their amazing life stories.”

AMP’s relationships with Age Concern’s “Making Connections” programmes in both Auckland and Wellington highlight the importance of corporate responsibility in addressing issues associated with an ageing population.

Says Stephen Opie: “Working with the team from AMP has been a really positive experience for Wellington’s seniors. Their staff treat our seniors with such respect and dignity, and are a great model for how we want all communities to care for New Zealand’s older population.”

