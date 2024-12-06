10 things we learnt from listener.co.nz stories this week

1. Politics: Most developed economies exempt retirement savings schemes from their taxation systems because they want their citizens to work, become wealthy and invest in their own economies. Because Kiwisaver is taxed, New Zealand is an outlier – something Danyl McLauchlan points out in his weekly column.
2. Crime: Former PM Rob Muldoon helped solve one of New Zealand’s most shocking crimes, by taking to the police a man who reckoned a drunken acquaintance confessed to him thathe’d done the infamous Bassett Rd machine-gun murders. It’s 63 years ago today that the bodies of Kevin James Speight and George Frederick Walker were discovered, shot to death, in the Remuera house. Greg Dixon explores the motives behind the crime.
3. Health: The term calenture describes an inflammatory fever, accompanied by delirium, and was said to be common on long sea voyages. But by the 20th century, the medical journals fall silent on the effects of calenture. Matt Vance explores why here.
4.International politics: Since 2021, the German government has consisted of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the much smaller neoliberal Free Democrats. The head of the latter, Christian Lindner, was Germany’s finance minister – but was sacked by Chanellor Olaf Scholz following disagreements about government funding cuts and borrowing. It means an early general election for Germans who go to the polls in February. You can read more here.
9. Entertainment: The embryologist nurse Jean Purdy, whose work was pivotal to the development of in vitro fertilisation, was unable to have children of her own because of severe endometriosis. Purdy is portrayed by New Zealander Thomasin McKenzie in the film Joy, reviewed here.