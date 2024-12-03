Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Opinion

How Germany’s debt brake sparked a political crisis

Cathrin Schaer
By
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Federal Minister of Finance and FDP Federal Party Chairman Christian Lindner: Sacked for clinging to the brake. Photo / Getty Images

Cathrin Schaer
Opinion by Cathrin Schaer
Cathin Schaer is a freelance journalist living in Berlin
Most of the time, brakes are good things. After all, how else are you going to stop your car or your bike? But in Europe, brakes can also bring down governments.

Since 2009, Germany has had what is known as a “debt brake”. Basically, it’s a rule in the constitution

Save

