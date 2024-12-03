Home / The Listener / Books

The Listener’s 50 best kids’ books of 2024

By Ann Packer
New Zealand Listener·
14 mins to read

Stories of growing up and finding your place in life, magic and enchantment, words and libraries, and the splendour of our amazing native animals stand out in the top books for children and young adults in 2024. Ann Packer chooses 50 of the best.

Young Adult

GRACEHOPPER by Mandy Hager (OneTree House)

Wellington-based Grace, born during a major earthquake in Taiwan, practises martial arts to cope with the aftershocks that still disrupt her life, while rediscovering a preschool friendship that’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener