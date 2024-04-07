A sleek new all-electric SUV ticks all the boxes

The bZ4X has all the practicality and driveability you expect from a Toyota. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis planning to join the EV revolution this year, take note. The first battery electric vehicle (BEV) proudly displaying the Toyota badge is now available in New Zealand and it is everything you would expect from the global market leader.

Toyota’s eagerly awaited medium-sized SUV showcases the company’s commitment to style, innovation and sustainability. The bZ4X is the first vehicle developed specifically for the fast-growing EV market and marks the next phase of Toyota’s transition to decarbonising its entire portfolio. The meaning of the name?: b for beyond, Z for zero as in impact, 4 to indicate its size and X for crossover/SUV.

The new Toyota bZ4X (Motion and Pure), which comes with a five-star safety rating, is an all-electric SUV that’s perfect for zipping around town or going on a road trip. Photo / Supplied

In terms of design, passenger focus and build quality, the bZ4X is a Toyota first and a BEV second, says the manufacturer. “The bZ4X is easy to drive and the interior design will allow Toyota customers to operate controls with confidence and without it feeling like the cockpit of an aircraft. It has all the practicality and driveability you expect from a Toyota,” says Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Neeraj Lala. “With two variants, we can offer a future-focused car that meets the functional needs of many New Zealanders, from daily commuters to off-road capability.”

The bZ4X is the first vehicle developed specifically for the fast-growing EV market. Photo / Supplied

The front-wheel-drive Pure and the all-wheel-drive Motion are packed with cutting-edge technology. Built on Toyota’s innovative e-TNGA EV platform, the bZ4X is powered by a high-capacity 71.4kWh battery pack that sits flat under the floor and helps it achieve a low centre of gravity. The result: an exhilarating driving experience on New Zealand roads.

The all-wheel drive Motion comes with additional parking assistance and a panoramic roof. Photo / Supplied

The bZ4X’s safety features are second to none. Both variants are equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense package; the Pre-Collision System includes motorcycle detection, Intersection Collision Avoidance Support and Emergency Steering Assist; in addition, the Motion variant adds a Panoramic View Monitor and Blind Spot Monitor with safe-exit assist.

The bZ4X was designed with help from Subaru, and the Motion’s all-wheel-drive system can easily handle dry, dusty trails involving steep climbs and descents, and is equally capable on wet, claggy ground. It can wade through deep water, too – up to 300mm; both models can tow 750kg unbraked.

The bZ4X’s safety features are second to none. Photo / Supplied

Toyota New Zealand has a target of reducing tailpipe carbon emissions from its vehicles by 46 percent by 2030 (compared to a base year of 2018). The bZ4X, the first of several new BEV models already in development at Toyota, is expected to make a significant contribution to achieving this target.

“Our ambition is to transition all our product into low-emitting models. Over the past five years we have seen a significant reduction in carbon emissions from the vehicles we sell. That shift is happening, with or without market interventions or subsidies,” Neeraj says.

To find out more and to book a test drive today, go to toyota.co.nz