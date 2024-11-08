Singles’ Day, also known as Double Eleven, has become one of China’s biggest shopping extravaganzas of the year.
In New Zealand, however, things are a little different in the days leading up to November 11.
Domestic consumers typically wait for Black Friday sales in late November to make a headstart on their Christmas shopping, largely ignoring bargains that were on offer a couple of weeks earlier in the month.
Only 35% of New Zealand respondents were aware of Singles’ Day in 2023, according to price comparison website PriceSpy, an increase of 5% from a year earlier.
Major e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall, along with JD.com, launched early promotions to give consumers more time to shop, allow merchants to better prepare and ease demand on logistics providers.
According to data compiled by Alibaba, sales exceeding 100 million yuan (about $23m) have been spent on more than 280 brands on its Taobao and Tmall platforms as of October 24 this year.
In New Zealand, only a few large retailers and companies have offered Singles’ Day promotions for the occasion.
The Warehouse has celebrated the annual event for several years, said Hannah Russell, general manager of online experience at the retail giant.
Russell said November was a crucial month for savvy shoppers, with Singles’ Day and Black Friday offering major sales events.
“We know Kiwis love hunting for great value,” Russell said.
“It’s often being referred to as the lipstick effect. You might not be able to buy a full outfit that you might have bought previously, but you might end up just buying a necklace, a pair of shoes or something like that rather than buying a full outfit.”
Young said domestic consumers had become more discerning with their spending, choosing to buy only when they could afford it.
Gavin Male, chief executive of price comparison website PriceMe, said many consumers compared prices before making a purchase.
“We’ve probably seen fewer people shopping in total, and they are definitely comparing more prices and monitoring prices from different retailers,” Male said. “If people are buying a big-ticket item, they are definitely doing research before making a purchase.”
Katy Zhou, a consultant at an Auckland education agency, said shopping on Singles’ Day had become something of an annual tradition for her.
Zhou has spent about 1,000 Chinese yuan on goods from China’s e-commerce platform Taobao this year, purchasing a variety of small decorations and gifts for Christmas.
Zhou, who has lived in New Zealand for about a decade, said Black Friday and Boxing Day had traditionally offered the best deals for shoppers.
She hoped Singles’ Day would eventually surpass both annual events.
“If there were Double Eleven here with big discounts, I’d definitely be willing to spend my money locally,” she said.
Male of PriceMe was confident Singles’ Day would ultimately become as popular as Black Friday and Boxing Day in New Zealand, given the country’s increasingly diverse population.
“There’s more immigration [to New Zealand],” he said. “There are more Chinese ... and, just like you see trends and changes within the population, those sorts of bits that are good from other cultures and other countries come in and people start to adopt them.”