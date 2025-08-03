Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How do I communicate with my ex when they are ghosting me? – The Ex-Files

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Communication issues are common in separations, especially when children are involved. Photo / 123rf

Communication issues are common in separations, especially when children are involved. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Jeremy Sutton
Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

Q: My husband and I have gone through a nasty break-up. We have been separated now for two months and communication has been a problem. My ex won’t discuss anything with me and now he has gone as far as blocking my number and social media accounts so I cannot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save