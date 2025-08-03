Communication issues are common in separations, especially when children are involved. Photo / 123rf

Q: My husband and I have gone through a nasty break-up. We have been separated now for two months and communication has been a problem. My ex won’t discuss anything with me and now he has gone as far as blocking my number and social media accounts so I cannot message him. There are things we need to discuss about our kids and our property, I do not even know what assets we own as he controlled our finances. How am I meant to move on when he is ghosting me?

A: Communication is a common issue between separating parties. In many cases communication becomes toxic and in others, such as yours, the issue is a lack of communication. This can be frustrating, particularly when children are involved.

When it comes to dividing your property, you do not necessarily have to discuss these matters directly with your ex. Whether you resolve a division of your property via agreement or through the court, you will need to instruct a lawyer at some stage. You cannot sign a valid relationship property agreement without receiving advice.

Disclosure

Your lawyer can write directly to your ex and ask for disclosure about your assets. If your ex is not forthcoming with information or willing to engage in discussions, then it is likely Family Court proceedings would be necessary. Disclosure is part of the usual court process but if there is information missing you can apply for discovery.