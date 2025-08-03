Q: My husband and I have gone through a nasty break-up. We have been separated now for two months and communication has been a problem. My ex won’t discuss anything with me and now he has gone as far as blocking my number and social media accounts so I cannot
How do I communicate with my ex when they are ghosting me? – The Ex-Files
Parenting
When it comes to managing the welfare and care of your children it is more complicated. To effectively co-parent you will need to communicate more often and sometimes urgently.
Ideally, you and your ex-husband would be able to communicate directly about matters affecting the children. It may be that you could have an agreed method of communication, use an intermediary, or that you could utilise a resource such as Our Family Wizard, which is a co-parenting app.
Parenting plan
Another good idea if communication is an issue, is to have a structured parenting plan in place so it is clear who will have care of the children at which time. A parenting agreement or order can set out details about drop-offs and pick-ups, care arrangements for holidays and special occasions and other events important to your children and family. A more detailed plan can minimise the amount of communication needed between parents.
Other options
You could try emailing your ex-husband with a proposed plan or asking a mutually trusted family member or friend to assist you. If that does not work, then you can initiate the pathway to obtaining a parenting order.
The first step is to attend a parenting through separation course, which is mandatory if you want to file an application in the Family Court. The next step is attending a Family Disputes Resolution, which uses a mediation forum to help parents reach an agreement about the care of their children. This service is now free for anyone who requires it through Fair Way Resolution.
Hopefully at that stage you would be able to reach an agreement, but if not, then you can apply to the court for an order.
Summary
In many cases applying to the court is a last resort because of the costs, delays and potential conflict. However, you and your children need clarity and certainty. If your ex-husband is not willing to engage in discussion, use professional and personal supports to assist you.